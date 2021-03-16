Pester, Susan Babette



September 10, 1944 - March 10, 2021



Susan Babette Pester, a woman of exceptional grace, kindness, courage and faith, born September 10, 1944, in Brooklyn, NY, was welcomed into heaven on March 10, 2021. Her Lord and Savior, along with her husband Charlie Pester, her parents Alice and Howard Punger and her younger sister Beverly Bartolomei, greeted her with open arms. She married Charles Pester, the love of her life, on September 1, 1979. Unfortunately, Charlie died very young on June 7, 1984. Sue never remarried.



The family moved to East Rockaway, Long Island, NY when she was 7 years of age. She graduated from East Rockaway High School in 1963. In 1965, she received her AAS degree in Business and Accounting from SUNY Delhi in Delhi, NY. She attended New York University from 1965 - 1968, earning a Certificate Programs in Systems Design, Work Simplification, Forms Design and Control, and Systems Analysis. Susan was most proud to have earned a BA in Sociology with a Minor in Religion from Salem College in 2005.



Sue used her keen intelligence during her lifelong professional career and her creativity and energy for the benefit of others. For 25 years, Sue was a very active leader and coordinator for Girl Scouts of America. She volunteered with the Forsyth Education Partnership, for whom she provided her expertise in forms and systems analysis for the creation of the Educator Warehouse.



Her church family, Lutheran Church of the Epiphany, knew her since the 1970's for her exquisite costumes for pageants, participation in the choir and church retreats. Sue was a serious student of religion and taught many classes in Biblical history. She started the Stephen Ministry at the Church in 1988. Most recently she taught classes on women of the Bible. She was a member of the Mary Martha Circle. Her beautiful and complex needlework, some of which includes poetry written by her mother and sister, grace the homes of family and friends. Japanese embroidery was her most recent challenge.



Susan loved to travel and learn. She was captivated by Native American culture and explored the West with her good friend Billie Holbrook. They were invited to stay with a Navajo family. They also used every available mode of transportation to experience Alaska, its history and mystery. She and Elaine relished their "sister weeks" from Maine to New Orleans and treasured their spontaneity. They did think alike and often finished each other's sentences.



Sue began a successful business career in 1965 with Chemical Bank New York Trust Company in New York City, where she was trained in areas of systems analysis, methods analysis, equipment analysis, and forms analysis. Between 1968 and 1974 Sue developed, implemented and managed the Forms Management Program for the US Division of the Singer Company in Syosset, NY. She moved to Winston-Salem to be closer to her family in 1974 and was employed by Wachovia Services, Winston-Salem, for whom she managed a Computer Output Micrographic (COM) Service Bureau.



In 1977, Sue moved to Raleigh to work for Carolina Power & Light Co., Systems, where she developed a departmental shared logic word processing system; a litigation information retrieval system; corporate drawing, control and photo drafting program for 500,000 plant drawings; centralized microfilming and document retrieval system to handle 85 million documents and developed and implemented an application flow system of employee relations.



In 1979, Sue moved with her husband, Charlie, to Morristown, New Jersey and gained employment with Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company, New York City as an Officer of the Bank and Manager of Forms Management Department.



After her husband, Charlie's, untimely death, Sue returned to Winston-Salem and embarked on a successful career with Innovative Business Products. While working for Innovative, Susan's primary client was Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. She streamlined work processes in almost every department, even sitting in on surgical procedures to better understand their needs. So, as a cancer patient for twenty years, everyone knew her and treated her with respect and appreciation. She was especially grateful to Susan Milen, Oncology, Michelle Keating, Family Practice, Richard McQuellon, Psychosocial Oncology, and Shannon Vann, General Dentistry for their knowledge, support, professional and personal care. They added quality and quantity to her life.



Among her professional accomplishments were serving as an Assistant Professor at New York University teaching forms design and analysis, which was a required course for a BS in Data Processing, and serving as President of the American Association of Forms Executives: 1972-1974.



Susan is survived by one sister, Elaine Meryle Dana of Pfafftown, NC and a brother Douglas S. Punger and his wife, Leila, of Winston-Salem, NC, and their children and grandchildren: Douglas Stuart Punger, Jr., and his wife, Kathleen of Winston-Salem and their children: Dean, Heath and Maggie; Alexander Byrd Punger and his wife, Meera Nair, of San Francisco, CA and Gregg Charles Punger and his wife, Elizabeth (Liz), and their daughter, Alice, of San Antonio, TX. Sue's younger sister, Beverly Bartolomei, of Sparks, NV preceded her in death in 2016 after a long struggle with MS. Beverly is survived by her husband and Sue's brother-in-Law, Harry Bartolomei of Sparks, NV and by Beverly's first husband, Phillip McKenney, of Sacramento, CA and the children and grandchildren of their marriage: Danielle Sage Agnew and her husband, Josh, of Montgomery, TX, and their children: Keller, Peyton, Timothy (T.J) and Bella; Alicia Southerland McKenney of Bozeman, MT and Heather Jean McKenney and her husband, Nick Barbouletos, also of Bozeman, MT. Susan loved and cherished her extended family.



If Susan had been an athlete, her number would have been retired. She is irreplaceable and unforgettable and her light will always shine.



Due to limits on in-person gatherings at this time, the family is planning a Celebration of Life for Susan near her birthday in September, 2021.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Luther Church of the Epiphany, 5220 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or the Charles A. Pester 1969 Memorial Scholarship Fund, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH 03755, Department of Development, 603-646-111 in memory of Susan Pester would be appreciated by the family.



Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem



2901 Lyndhurst Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 16, 2021.