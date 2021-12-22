Zimmerman, Susan
August 3, 1948 - December 19, 2021
Susan Knoll Zimmerman, 73 passed away peacefully at her home on December 19, 2021, surrounded by her close friends. "Susie" was born in Bellwood, Il. on August 3, 1948 to Adolph and Elenor Knoll. She moved to Winston-Salem in 1970 and was employed by RJ Reynolds for 23 years. In addition to graduating from High Point University, she attended DCCC and became a Paralegal and was employed by Wachovia until her retirement.
Susie was a faithful member of Midway United Methodist Church, having served on various committees, and was active with the Methodist Women. Additionally, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for more than 50 years.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents. Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years and 22 days, Joe of the home, sister Margaret (Jim) Garner of Moorehead City, sons, Joey Zimmerman and Mark Schafer, sister- in- law, Nancy Long and special friends, Amy Hedrick, Jeff, and Lois Miller. Her faithful companion Molly will forever miss Susie.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Burlington, Senior Services of Davidson County, Providence Senior Care of Thomasville, the many doctors who provided care for her, and caregivers Pam Weaver and Debra Stewart.
Years ago, Susie made the decision to donate her body for medical science to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. A celebration of life for Susie will be held at a later date. Memorials for Susie may be sent to Midway United Methodist Church, 9795 Old US 52, Lexington, NC 27295 (Budget) or to a charity of your choice
.
There is a special place reserved for Susie in heaven. She suffered enough here on earth.
Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree is serving the Zimmerman family.
Davidson Funeral Home
858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.