Joe, I am forever sorry that I did not get over to say hello or goodbyes. Time is so short and I shouldve made time. I truly appreciate the love, cards, talks and everything that you and Suzie have shared with me. Im so sorry for your loss. Im always here. Please feel free to stop bye or call. You both have been like family to me and I will always appreciate it!.

Katherine Plascencia Friend January 20, 2022