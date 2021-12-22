Menu
Susan Zimmerman
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
Zimmerman, Susan

August 3, 1948 - December 19, 2021

Susan Knoll Zimmerman, 73 passed away peacefully at her home on December 19, 2021, surrounded by her close friends. "Susie" was born in Bellwood, Il. on August 3, 1948 to Adolph and Elenor Knoll. She moved to Winston-Salem in 1970 and was employed by RJ Reynolds for 23 years. In addition to graduating from High Point University, she attended DCCC and became a Paralegal and was employed by Wachovia until her retirement.

Susie was a faithful member of Midway United Methodist Church, having served on various committees, and was active with the Methodist Women. Additionally, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for more than 50 years.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents. Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years and 22 days, Joe of the home, sister Margaret (Jim) Garner of Moorehead City, sons, Joey Zimmerman and Mark Schafer, sister- in- law, Nancy Long and special friends, Amy Hedrick, Jeff, and Lois Miller. Her faithful companion Molly will forever miss Susie.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Burlington, Senior Services of Davidson County, Providence Senior Care of Thomasville, the many doctors who provided care for her, and caregivers Pam Weaver and Debra Stewart.

Years ago, Susie made the decision to donate her body for medical science to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. A celebration of life for Susie will be held at a later date. Memorials for Susie may be sent to Midway United Methodist Church, 9795 Old US 52, Lexington, NC 27295 (Budget) or to a charity of your choice.

There is a special place reserved for Susie in heaven. She suffered enough here on earth.

Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree is serving the Zimmerman family.

Davidson Funeral Home

858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Joe, I am forever sorry that I did not get over to say hello or goodbyes. Time is so short and I shouldve made time. I truly appreciate the love, cards, talks and everything that you and Suzie have shared with me. Im so sorry for your loss. Im always here. Please feel free to stop bye or call. You both have been like family to me and I will always appreciate it!.
Katherine Plascencia
Friend
January 20, 2022
Dear Joe, I am so sad to hear of Susan’s death. She was a wonderful friend to me when we were both single girls and she was dating you! I loved both of you and shared lots of memories.
I am praying for you and will keep you in my thoughts and prayers. I know her smile and kindness will be greatly missed by everyone!
Linda and Bob Cappel
Linda Cappel
Friend
December 26, 2021
