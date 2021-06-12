Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susie Erleen Richardson Craig
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Craig, Susie Erleen Richardson

November 8, 1931 - June 8, 2021

CRAIG

WALNUT COVE

Susie "Erleen" Richardson Craig, 89, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, June 8, 2021 at the home of her grandson, Patrick, in Wilmington, NC.

Erleen was born in Stokes County on November 8, 1931 to the late Ernest and Susie Southern Richardson. She was a faithful, loyal, dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove. She served as pianist and organist for over 50 years, president of The Baptist Women, choir member, director of Sunday School, and assistant director of the preschool. Erleen was a devoted Christian, and she considered her church to be her home away from home. Her church and her family were her two greatest loves.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chisman Craig; sister, Paige June Richardson; 2 stepmothers, Lena S. Richardson and Stacie W. Richardson.

She is survived by her 3 loving sons, Neil Craig (Maureen), Chris Craig (Leslie Warren) and Steve Craig (Donna); 7 grandchildren, Patrick Craig (Jamie), Joshua Craig (Shannon Reeder), Laura Mabe (Justin), Elizabeth Broughton (Andrew) and Ian Coonen, Carley Bray (Josh) and Nolan Warren; 4 great-grandchildren, Caroline, Whitman, Hadley, and Aidan; sister, Vivian Leigh Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a 3:00 PM Funeral Service held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove with Pastor Jim Cohn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Mrs. Craig will lie in state at the funeral home Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove Building Fund, PO Box 552 Walnut Cove NC, 27052.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Patrick and Jamie Craig whom she has lived with for the past 3 months, and Mike and Kathy Miller for all their love, compassion, and care shown to Erleen during this time.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Craig family.

Burroughs Funeral Home

PO Box 417, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC
Jun
13
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.