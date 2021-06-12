Craig, Susie Erleen Richardson
November 8, 1931 - June 8, 2021
CRAIG
WALNUT COVE
Susie "Erleen" Richardson Craig, 89, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, June 8, 2021 at the home of her grandson, Patrick, in Wilmington, NC.
Erleen was born in Stokes County on November 8, 1931 to the late Ernest and Susie Southern Richardson. She was a faithful, loyal, dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove. She served as pianist and organist for over 50 years, president of The Baptist Women, choir member, director of Sunday School, and assistant director of the preschool. Erleen was a devoted Christian, and she considered her church to be her home away from home. Her church and her family were her two greatest loves.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chisman Craig; sister, Paige June Richardson; 2 stepmothers, Lena S. Richardson and Stacie W. Richardson.
She is survived by her 3 loving sons, Neil Craig (Maureen), Chris Craig (Leslie Warren) and Steve Craig (Donna); 7 grandchildren, Patrick Craig (Jamie), Joshua Craig (Shannon Reeder), Laura Mabe (Justin), Elizabeth Broughton (Andrew) and Ian Coonen, Carley Bray (Josh) and Nolan Warren; 4 great-grandchildren, Caroline, Whitman, Hadley, and Aidan; sister, Vivian Leigh Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a 3:00 PM Funeral Service held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove with Pastor Jim Cohn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Mrs. Craig will lie in state at the funeral home Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove Building Fund, PO Box 552 Walnut Cove NC, 27052.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Patrick and Jamie Craig whom she has lived with for the past 3 months, and Mike and Kathy Miller for all their love, compassion, and care shown to Erleen during this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Craig family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
PO Box 417, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 12, 2021.