Shockley, Sylvester Glen
March 23, 1929 - September 27, 2021
Mr. Sylvester "Glen" Shockley, 92, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born March 23, 1929, in Carroll County, VA to the late John Walter Daniel Shockley and Ollie Elizabeth Edwards Shockley. Glen was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a smart family man and enjoyed helping others. Glen was a truck driver and retired from Roadway Express. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling to the mountains. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his four siblings and son-in-law, David Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Opaline Lowe Shockley; three children, Michael Shockley (Lisa), David Shockley (Becky), and Karen Smith; seven grandchildren, Joshua Smith, Justin Smith (Anna Grace), Daniel Shockley, Amanda Lane (Chris), Christy Pruitt (Kevin), Brooke Shockley, and Brock Shockley; five great-grandchildren, Sydney Pruitt, Owen Smith, Dixie Lane, Cedar Smith, and Devin Chambers; brother, Clayton Shockley (Mary Frances); and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, October 1, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Bro. Jerry Beeson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Rural Hall Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.