Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sylvia Hanks Chappell
ABOUT
Elkin High School
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 16 2022
12:00p.m.
Johnson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Chappell, Sylvia Hanks

February 2, 1944 - April 14, 2022

Sylvia Hanks Chappell, 78, of Cassatt, SC, passed away April 14, 2022, after an extended illness. She was born in Surry County, February 2, 1944 to James and Mildred Bates Hanks. She was a graduate of Elkin High School and a member of New Hope Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Debra Chappell. Surviving are two sons, Paul Chappell (Danielle) of Florida, Mike Moody (Karla) of Kansas; one daughter, Patty Kakafy of State Rd.; two sisters, Frances Mooney of Dobson, and Lillian Ross of State Rd.; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Grassy Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 12:00 PM prior to the funeral service.

Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Chappell family.

Johnson Funeral Home

615 W Main St. Elkin, NC 28621
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W. Main St., Elkin, NC
Apr
16
Service
1:00p.m.
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W. Main St., Elkin, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.