Chappell, Sylvia Hanks



February 2, 1944 - April 14, 2022



Sylvia Hanks Chappell, 78, of Cassatt, SC, passed away April 14, 2022, after an extended illness. She was born in Surry County, February 2, 1944 to James and Mildred Bates Hanks. She was a graduate of Elkin High School and a member of New Hope Pentecostal Holiness Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Debra Chappell. Surviving are two sons, Paul Chappell (Danielle) of Florida, Mike Moody (Karla) of Kansas; one daughter, Patty Kakafy of State Rd.; two sisters, Frances Mooney of Dobson, and Lillian Ross of State Rd.; and seven grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Grassy Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 12:00 PM prior to the funeral service.



Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Chappell family.



Johnson Funeral Home



615 W Main St. Elkin, NC 28621



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 15, 2022.