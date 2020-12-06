BELL, SYLVIA T.
September 20, 1943 - December 1, 2020
Sylvia T. Bell of Winston-Salem, NC was called home by the Lord after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease; she was 77 years old. She passed away while resting peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Sylvia was born in Morehead City, NC to Elwyn and Arlene Thompson and moved to Winston-Salem in the early 60's to attend school at the Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She spent her early career as a registered nurse at Baptist Hospital, Camps Merri-Mac and Rockmont and the NC Governor's School. Most of all, she was passionate about serving as a nurse/administrator at the WFU Student Health Service where she worked for 30 years. During her nursing career she was recognized and honored numerous times for her contribution to student health.
During both her career and family life, she appreciated the many small joys. She enjoyed volunteering at Knollwood Baptist Church where she was a member for almost 60 years. She delightfully opened her home to friends and family for celebrations. Most of all, she loved and cherished her grandchildren, striving to always stay an integral part of their lives.
Sylvia leaves behind many loved ones, her daughter Katherine and husband Jim McCorkle of Charlotte, NC and son Tim Bell of Pasadena, CA and her beloved grandchildren Matthew, Megan, and Sydney of Charlotte and Charles of Pasadena. Her siblings and their families: sister, Dianna and Bob Carter of High Point and brother, Elwyn 'Tommy' and Jane Thompson of Winston-Salem.
A special thanks to Sylvia's extraordinary friends who lovingly stood by her throughout her illness and all the amazing staff at Westerly Place in Salemtowne. Contributions may be made to the Rona Klein Salemtowne Shines Team in the Winston-Salem Walk To End Alzheimer's, Trellis (Hospice) of NC (trellissupport.org/content/ways-give
) and Knollwood Baptist Church. There will be a private graveside family gathering now followed by a memorial service at Knollwood Baptist Church next summer.
Salem Funeral Home
120 S Main Street, W-S, NC
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.