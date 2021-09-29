She was my best friend. We were not in touch as much over the pass years but when we talked it was like sisters all over again. We were still as close as ever. I miss her deary. All the time I look around my house and there is something she gave me. A magnet, a bracelet, a jewelry box, wherever, she is with me. I love you my friend I know you will greet me one day.

Tenia Creson October 17, 2021