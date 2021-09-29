Greenwood, Tamara Moss
November 8, 1958 - September 24, 2021
Dr. Tamara Moss Greenwood, "Tammy," "Momma," "Mimi," passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 24th. Tamara was born to Josephine and Everett Moss on November 8th, 1958 in High Point, NC. A graduate of Garner Senior High School, Tamara utilized her angelic voice and elegance to secure the crown of Miss Garner in 1977. Education for Tamara was both a pursuit and passion. She obtained multiple bachelor's and master's degrees before going on to obtain her PhD in business information systems from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Even after these achievements, Tamara never stopped reading and never stopped learning.
It was not enough to simply learn. Tamara wanted to teach. She did so almost every day of her life. Prior to achieving her dream of becoming a college professor at Wake Forest University in the Calloway School of Business, Tamara taught high school at East Forsyth High School. Whether it was undergraduate advising, sponsoring the Senior Girl's Club, or providing food and shelter, she constantly helped her students in and out of the classroom.
Following her tenure at Wake Forest University, Tamara returned to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as a curriculum and technology specialist. Tamara then worked with her son Dylan at Greenwood Law firm as Chief Financial Officer and advisor.
Tamara's greatest joy in life, however, was her family. Tamara was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She was the rock of her family, and will be greatly missed. She left an indelible impact on all those lucky enough to have her in their lives.
Mrs. Greenwood is preceded in death by her loving mother, Josephine and her father. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dennis Wade Greenwood, her son, Dylan Wade Greenwood and wife Libby Leigh Greenwood, and her favorite grandson, Wade Elias Greenwood.
She was one of twelve children. She is survived by her four brothers, William "Bill" Moss of Greensboro, Tim Moss Sr. of Jamestown, Rex Moss of Kernersville and Eddie (Joyce) Moss of Greensboro; three sisters, Brenda (Billy) Moss-Clifton of Angier, Carol (Ronald) Moss Rhodes of Raleigh, Jessie Moss Freeman of Jamestown, brother-in-law, Marvin Hiatt of Kernersville. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many cousins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers Jackie Ray Moss and Jimmy Ronnie Moss; and sisters, Barbara Moss Hiatt, and Peggy Jo (Leigh) Moss Dutton.
For family and friends that would like to pay last respects, her body will lie in state at Salem Funeral Home, Main St. Chapel, 120 S. Main St, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101 on Friday, Oct. 1st from 12-7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday Oct. 2nd at 11:00 am at East Lawn Gardens of Memory, 530 Dobson St, Kernersville, NC 27284. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 3655 Reed St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.