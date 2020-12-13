In loving memory of my bestie! Tammy I love you and will never forget all the years you and I were like sisters. You were and will always be my bestfriend!!! Girl I am going to miss you and miss our conversations. I love you and will see you again one day.❤ Tony, Brittany, Stephanie,Rita and Scott. I am here for you and I love each and everyone of you. ❤

Kim Shaw Friend December 13, 2020