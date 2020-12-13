Menu
Tammy Curley Templeton
Templeton, Tammy Curley

February 7, 1970 - December 11, 2020

Tammy Denise Curley Templeton, 50, of Winston Salem went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 6 pm on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church at 429 S. Broad Street, Winston Salem, NC 27101 with the Rev. Kivett Hicks officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are encouraged.

Mrs. Templeton was born in Forsyth County on February 7, 1970 to Dennis Gordon Curley and Rita Ann Johnson Curley. She was a bus driver, having worked for Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Mrs. Templeton loved her grandchildren more than anything and would do anything to make them smile. She had a heart of gold, loved many and was loved by many; may her memory be cherished forevermore. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Gordon Curley.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, William "Tony" Templeton of the home; her two precious daughters, Brittany Snow Griffin (Tyler) of Winston Salem and Stephanie Kay Sanfilippo (Michael) of Clemmons; her mother, Rita Johnson Curley (Jesse Taylor) of Winston Salem; her grandfather, Coy Johnson, Jr.; a brother, Scott Johnson Curley (Angie) of Winston Salem; two grandchildren, Asher Griffin and Levi Sanfilippo; and two nephews, Jacob Curley and Gage Williams.

Memorials may be directed to Salem Baptist Church at 429 S. Broad St. Winston Salem, NC 27101 or to the Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center at 1010 Bethesda Ct. Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

Davidson Funeral Home

858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Salem Baptist Church
429 S. Broad Street, Winston Salem, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for all , God bless
Ralph and Janice Crow
December 16, 2020
We didn't know Tammy very well, but she was always very nice to the both of us when we were together for family gatherings. We are so sorry and will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. She will be missed.
Robert and Annette Eggleston
Acquaintance
December 16, 2020
Our thoughts and prays are you and the family.
Diane & David Pfaff
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Tammy is a beautiful and generous person, she will be missed. We were so blessed to have known such a wonderful person. We send continues prayers!
Arnie and Tracy Bridge
Neighbor
December 14, 2020
Prayers for you all ! Moms are the best thing in the world and Tammy loved her girls and there family’s ! we had so many good times as young adults having our babies together !
lori lewis
Friend
December 13, 2020
God bless you all. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering your mother today and always. Please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences.
Sharonda King
December 13, 2020
boyd taylor
December 13, 2020
So very sorry for your loss of a dear love one. Charlie F and Hazel Hedrick Sides Families of Lexington Welcome NC and SC and Michigan.
Teresa and Jack Peterson
Friend
December 13, 2020
Hi Tammy. I love you. I will
Never forget you. I am
Going to miss you ❤
You were and always my best friend!!
I am praying for her family. I know they’re hurting. Love❤
Kim Le
Friend
December 13, 2020
In loving memory of my bestie! Tammy I love you and will never forget all the years you and I were like sisters. You were and will always be my bestfriend!!! Girl I am going to miss you and miss our conversations. I love you and will see you again one day.❤ Tony, Brittany, Stephanie,Rita and Scott. I am here for you and I love each and everyone of you. ❤
Kim Shaw
Friend
December 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Tammy was a beautiful woman inside and out. She was always so happy and made us feel welcomed in the neighborhood. I enjoyed being neighbors for 11 years before we moved to Florida. I’m praying daily for her family as I know they are hurting. God called on a beautiful Angel.
Donna Doyle
Neighbor
December 12, 2020
In our memories, & hearts forever.
Teresa Perryman
Neighbor
December 12, 2020
Loretta Burgess
December 12, 2020
