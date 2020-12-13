Templeton, Tammy Curley
February 7, 1970 - December 11, 2020
Tammy Denise Curley Templeton, 50, of Winston Salem went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 6 pm on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church at 429 S. Broad Street, Winston Salem, NC 27101 with the Rev. Kivett Hicks officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Mrs. Templeton was born in Forsyth County on February 7, 1970 to Dennis Gordon Curley and Rita Ann Johnson Curley. She was a bus driver, having worked for Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Mrs. Templeton loved her grandchildren more than anything and would do anything to make them smile. She had a heart of gold, loved many and was loved by many; may her memory be cherished forevermore. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Gordon Curley.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, William "Tony" Templeton of the home; her two precious daughters, Brittany Snow Griffin (Tyler) of Winston Salem and Stephanie Kay Sanfilippo (Michael) of Clemmons; her mother, Rita Johnson Curley (Jesse Taylor) of Winston Salem; her grandfather, Coy Johnson, Jr.; a brother, Scott Johnson Curley (Angie) of Winston Salem; two grandchildren, Asher Griffin and Levi Sanfilippo; and two nephews, Jacob Curley and Gage Williams.
Memorials may be directed to Salem Baptist Church at 429 S. Broad St. Winston Salem, NC 27101 or to the Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center at 1010 Bethesda Ct. Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.