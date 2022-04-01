Hayes, Teddy Ray
February 8, 1942 - March 30, 2022
Mr. Teddy Ray Hayes, 80, of Kernersville, NC, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Surry County on February 8, 1942, to the late William Ted and Martha Alice Cave Hayes. He was a retired truck driver with over 37 years at Roadway. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Kimla Rae Hayes, and Brandi and James Schmidt; his son, Teddy Ray Hayes, Jr.; grandchildren, Misty Hayes and husband Scott, Tray Hayes and wife Rachel, and Max Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Bodhi Hayes, Haze Hayes, Luna Hayes, and Wayne, and Andrew; sisters, Maurine Gates, and Gail Holland; brother and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Carol Hayes, Carlene Hayes; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bettie June Goad Hayes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnnie and Ester Hayes, Thurman and JoAnn Hayes, and Louie Hayes. Funeral services for Mr. Hayes will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 3:30 PM at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with the Rev. Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Midkiff Family Cemetery with military honors conducted by VFW Memorial Honor Guard Post 2019 of Mt. Airy and Post 9436 of Pilot Mountain. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
