Tereatha S. Tribble
Tribble

Winston-Salem - A public viewing for Mrs. Tereatha S. Tribble will be held today, from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 13, at 12:00pm from Mercy Seat Holy Church, with visitation at 11:30. (Douthit's)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mercy Seat Holy Church
NC
Offering my deepest condolences to the family. She was a very sweet , loving, and Beautiful Woman of God. I loved her and her "sharp fashionable attire". She was the epitome of how ladies should look and dress. Thank you Mrs. Trimble for your all that you contributed to the "body of Christ". Thank you Family for sharing her with us at UBC. With much love...Gloria Jackson
Gloria Jackson
March 13, 2021
