Offering my deepest condolences to the family. She was a very sweet , loving, and Beautiful Woman of God. I loved her and her "sharp fashionable attire". She was the epitome of how ladies should look and dress. Thank you Mrs. Trimble for your all that you contributed to the "body of Christ". Thank you Family for sharing her with us at UBC. With much love...Gloria Jackson

Gloria Jackson March 13, 2021