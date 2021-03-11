Miller, Teresa Diane
November 22, 1969 - March 7, 2021
Ms. Teresa Diane Miller, 51, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home unexpectedly from a cardiac event. She was born November 22, 1969, in Forsyth County, NC to Nick Glenn Miller, Jr. and Brenda Snow Miller. Teresa was a very kind, loving, humble, caring and dedicated woman both to her family and her faith in her savior Jesus Christ. As a loyal member of Freedom Baptist church, Teresa served as a prayer warrior who showed a Christ-like love to everyone. She lived her life by faith and the motto, "God is good all the time, and all the time God is good." Throughout her many years of fellowship and previous employment at Wake Forest Baptist Health, she made many lifelong friends. Teresa could always be found dressed out in Tarheel blue on UNC basketball game days. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Nick Glenn Miller, Sr. and Eloise Minton, and her maternal grandparents: Dewey and Cora Snow. In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory are her three sisters: Glenda Miller Daniels (Skip), Donna Miller Phinney (Todd), Anita Miller Morris (Jason); four nieces and nephews: Justin Daniels; Christopher, Madison, and Nathan Phinney; one canine son: Teddy Bear Miller; and two canine nieces: Abby and Sophie. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Freedom Baptist Church with Pastor John White and the Rev. Randy Wall officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the church. Flowers will be accepted. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.