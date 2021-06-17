Rector, Teresa Elaine
May 30, 1964 - June 11, 2021
Teresa Elaine Rector, 57, passed away peacefully in her home after an 8-month courageous battle with cancer. Teresa was born in Valdese, NC to Nancy Deitz Rector of Hickory, NC and the late Donald (Donnie) G. Rector. She was a graduate of Hickory High School and Catawba Valley Community College, where she studied occupation therapy and earned a COTA degree. She worked in the medical field for 28 years in various agencies and her most recent employment was with Wellcare Home Health. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Everett C. Deitz, grandmother, Mabel Downey, and grandparents, Perline and Grant Rector. In addition to her mother, Teresa is survived by her sister, Dana Rector of Hickory, NC, her aunt, Linda Rector of Hickory, NC and her uncle, David Snider of Roanoke, VA, her beloved canine companions, Ingrid and Diedrich and all her adventure friends. Teresa was always up for an adventure, whether it was hiking, biking, running, zip lines or skeet shooting. Teresa was an avid gardener and always had a beautiful yard and flowerbeds. She also loved spending time at the coast with her family and walks on the beach with her dogs. A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104; St. Jude's
Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or American Institute for Cancer Research, 1560 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22209. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 17, 2021.