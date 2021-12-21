Menu
Terrill Lynn Bowman
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Bowman, Terrill Lynn

June 7, 1938 - December 18, 2021

Mr. Terrill Lynn Bowman, age 83, of Clemmons, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home. He was born June 7, 1938 in Walker County, GA to the late Albert Etheridge Bowman and Vivian Rogers Bowman. Mr. Bowman was a veteran of the US Navy and had retired from American Tobacco after 34 years of service. He was a devout Christian and life long Deacon and music director to many churches. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Kay Frances Bowman, one son and one daughter. Surviving is his wife, Trish Patrick; one daughter, Sheri Bowman Allen and her husband Bobby; one brother-in-law, Mike Smith; two nephews and two nieces and a family friend that Mr. Bowman thought of as a son, Scott Griffin. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Waughtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM prior to the graveside service at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Silas Creek Chapel, Silas Creek Parkway
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Waughtown Cemetery
1802 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.