Hill, Terry Ray
November 1, 1945 - April 12, 2022
Terry Ray Hill, 76, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on April 12, 2022. He was born on November 1, 1945, to Lewis Roosevelt Hill and Mae Hege Hill in Forsyth County. He grew up in the church family of Advent Moravian Church where he was a member. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps. Terry was a graduate of Guilford College with a degree in accounting. His work experience included working for RJR Research Development then later at Sea-Land, a division of RJ Reynolds. He then pursued his dream of opening his own construction company, Creative Developers. Terry was friendly and knowledgeable and enjoyed engaging in conversations. He would love to talk about any topic under the sun. He loved his family and his home greatly and enjoyed being at home. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Lewis Andrew, R.L., Vernon, George, Willis; sisters, Betty, Mallie. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Hutchens Hill; a brother, Philip W. Hill (Gina) and a sister, Mariah H. Prior (Bobby). A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 15, 2022, preceded by a visitation from 9:30 AM-10:00 AM. A private graveside committal will follow the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Advent Moravian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 14, 2022.