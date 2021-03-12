Owens, Terry Wayne
September 11, 1958 - March 7, 2021
Mr. Terry Wayne Owens, 62, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his home. He was born September 11, 1958 in Forsyth County to the late Stevie Jackson Owens, Jr. and Ernestine Mills Owens. He owned Owens Heating and Air for 17 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed farming and taking care of his cows.
He is survived by his sister, Leslie Tuttle (Jeff); three nieces and nephews, Chris Tuttle (Melissa), Brittany Ritchey (Justin), and Nathan Tuttle; and four great-nephews, Jake Tuttle, Joey Tuttle, Mason Ritchey, and Eli Ritchey. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to: Stokes Co. Animal Shelter, 1999 Sizemore Rd., Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.