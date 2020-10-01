Stewart, Terry
December 11, 1947 - September 26, 2020
Terry Stewart, 72, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born in Dunn, NC to Joseph Grant Stewart and Sylvana Pellegrini Stewart. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother. He served in the US Marine Corps in the early 1970's before returning to Wake Forest University to complete his college education. He retired from RJ Reynolds after a thirty year career. Terry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his son, Grant Stewart (Rachel) of Portland; and his brother, Larry Stewart (Julie) of Cary.
A small service will be held at Salem Funeral Home on South Main Street in Winston-Salem, Friday, October 2nd at 2:00pm. Social distancing and masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
. The family would like to express deep gratitude for all of the dedicated caregivers.
