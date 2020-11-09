Tuttle, Terry Wayne
September 17, 1944 - November 5, 2020
Terry Wayne Tuttle, Payne Road, Rural Hall went to his eternal home on November 5, 2020 after battling cancer and other cancer-related health issues for several years.
Terry was born in Forsyth County on September 17, 1944 to the late William Edwin Tuttle, Jr. and the late Viola Ingram Tuttle. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his only sibling, a sister, Linda Tuttle Carter on November 4, 2008. He was a 1963 graduate of King High School and remained good friends with a number of his classmates until his passing. He retired from Slate Funeral Home in King where he truly believed it was an honor to minister to families during the loss of their loved ones. Terry was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church and enjoyed attending with his church family until he was no longer able.
On July 19th, 1964, he married the love his life, Dee Carroll Tuttle and they spent 51 years together before she passed on November 9, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his beloved youngest daughter, Tonya Tuttle Mitchell on February 14, 1996 as well as a special nephew, Grant Newell on February 7, 1996.
Left to honor his memory are his devoted daughter and son-in-law, Wendi and Darren Redding, a son-in-law, Chad J. Mitchell, "adopted" daughter-in-law Jasmine Huey, 3 cherished grandchildren, Ryan Mitchell and fiancé Tabatha Waldenmiar , Hailey Redding and fiancé Griffin Brown, Caliber Mitchell and a special "adopted" grandson, Adam Middleton (Lauren). Papa T was thrilled to be expecting his first great-grandchild (Baby Mitchell) in the spring of 2021.
Other survivors include a brother-in-law Bob Carter (Patricia), 2 sisters-in-law, Pat Williams and Naomi McClellan and a number of special cousins, nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. There are many special friends and neighbors who were more like family: Don & Robin Bowles, Bill & Leona Key, Nora Raynor, Benito Perez, Matt & Ashley Ferguson, Josh & Kristy Ferguson, C.W. & Debra Parker, Carol & Jerry Williams, the Burrow/Campbell family, the Redding/Carroll family, his good buddies Mike Lawson, Woody Merritt & Richard Cottrell and his spoiled cat companion, Sassy.
Daddy will long be remembered for his legendary fudge and homemade chocolate pies, his love for his family and his constant faith in Christ our Lord.
We are beyond thankful for Dr. Timothy Collins and his staff, long-time PA and friend, Elvy Pettit, PA-C, our Trellis Support team, especially Kerry, his nurse, who helped us make possible the gift of allowing daddy to be home and surrounded by loved ones. God has shown his presence in so many different ways throughout this journey and we take comfort in knowing he is rejoicing in Heaven.
His Celebration of Life Service will be held at Slate Funeral Home in King, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 6:30 pm with visitation following the service. Please take any precautions you feel necessary for your safety while attending.
Memorials can be made to Trellis Support, 100 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Terry Wayne Tuttle. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 9, 2020.