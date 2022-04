Johnson, Thelma



February 7, 1933 - April 15, 2022



Mrs. Thelma Jean Johnson, age 89, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on April 22, 2022 at Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. She is survived by her six children, two stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other loved ones.



Douthit Funeral Home



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 22, 2022.