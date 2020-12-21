Menu
Thelma Nugent Mathis
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Mathis, Thelma Nugent

March 7, 1923 - December 19, 2020

Mrs. Thelma Nugent Mathis, 97, of Advance, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Cadence Assisted Living of Clemmons. She was born March 7, 1923 in Forsyth County to Martha Anne Goin Nugent and Kirby Lee Nugent. Mrs. Mathis grew up in the West Salem Community in Winston-Salem and attended Gray High School and graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School. She was a lifelong member of Salem Baptist Church in Winston-Salem and was very active there while her health permitted. She worked many years for Life of Virginia Insurance Company. She later worked as Secretary for the Chairman of the ABC Board in Winston-Salem and then for an architect in Winston-Salem. "Tannie" as she was affectionately known as, was also known for her sweet spirit. Surviving are her husband of 70 years, James Dewitt Mathis; a daughter, Susan Prim and husband Frosty of Mocksville; two sisters, Nancy Hardie of Winston-Salem and Doris Martin of Stanfield, NC; one brother, William Nugent and wife Callie of Clemmons and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park with her nephew, Ronnie Mathis officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Cadence Assisted Living of Clemmons for their excellent and loving care of Mrs. Mathis. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Thelma from Salem Baptist when I went there as a child. She and her family were good Christian people.
Peggy Wood Troutman
December 21, 2020
