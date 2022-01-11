Williams, Thelma Jones
August 18, 1929 - January 9, 2022
Thelma Inez Jones Williams went to be with Jesus on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born August 18, 1929 to the late Pinkie Ola and Ben Jones in Yulee, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Oren Avis Williams, Sr. as well as three sisters and three brothers. Thelma and Oren have eight children, Gloria Jacobs (Desmond) of Advance, Rebecca Williams, Oren Williams, Jr., Norman Williams, all of the home in Advance, Sharon Brown (Charles) of King, Wesley Williams (Leesa) of Winston-Salem, Barbara Bullock (Rick) of Ardmore, Oklahoma and Teresa Williams of Navarre Beach, Florida; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons; also surviving are several nieces and nephews that she also loved. She was an active member of Yadkin Valley Baptist Church and a member of "The Ladies Bible Class." Thelma worked a combined 25 years with the Magic Market and the Pantry Convenience Stores. She loved fishing and the annual family vacations to Ocean Isle. She enjoyed her word puzzle books and watching TV with Oren, Jr. Often, she played her harmonica at church. In earlier years, she enjoyed the horse shows and took pride in Barbara and Teresa as they showed. One of the highlights of her life was a trip to Italy. Thelma is a Proverbs 31 kind of woman and will surely be missed. Many thanks to the staff at Trellis Supportive Care. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Yadkin Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Craddock officiating. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12-1 prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Yadkin Valley Baptist Church, 1324 Yadkin Valley Rd., Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.