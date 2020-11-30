Shepherd, Thelma Wilson
May 1, 1923 - November 22, 2020
Mrs. Thelma Wilson Shepherd, 97, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 1, 1923 in Forsyth County, the daughter of Robah and Sadie Wilson. She was a member of Waughtown Baptist Church, where she was a Missionary Circle Leader, a member of the choir and was the General Sunday School Secretary for 39 years. She was retired from Wilson Electric Co., a former Brownie Scout leader, former PTA President at Waughtown Elementary and was a former President of the Broadbay Extension Club having won numerous awards in Cultural Arts. She was a two-time winner in Family and Community Sciences in Forsyth County Extension work. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jeter "J.B." Blenevon Shepherd; a son, Herbert Lewis Shepherd and three brothers, Leon, Lewis and James Wilson. Survivors include her daughter, Susan S. Parham of Winston-Salem; a son Taylor Grant Shepherd and wife, Lynne of Danbury; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. A private family service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.