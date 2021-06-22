Wolf, Thelma "Mimi"
February 1, 1924 - June 24, 2021
Thelma "Mimi" Wolf, 97, of Winston-Salem, was called home to be with her Lord June 14, 2021. She was born February 1, 1924 in Salem, Illinois to the late Anna and Raymond Behnke. Thelma's greatest joy was spending time with her family. A woman of uncommon strength and positive attitude, she always put the needs of others first. She touched the lives of so many and left an unforgettable imprint on their hearts. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will always be remembered for her selflessness and the unconditional love she gave so freely. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Les Wolf, and daughter, Jan (Wolf) Plott; brothers, Herman Behnke, Harold Behnke, Kenny Behnke, Raymond Behnke; and sister, Elaine Henley. She is survived by her children, Deborah Wolf, David Wolf and wife Shelia, Becky Kirby and Mike Noonan, Kim Houston and husband Leonard, Cyndie Anderson and husband Rod; grandchildren, Katie (Kirby) Poegel and husband Andy, Ashley Wolf, Zach Houston and wife Ashley, Jordan (Anderson) Michel and husband TJ, Lola Rose Anderson, Emily Plott, Aaron Plott and wife Emma, and Josh Plott; and great-grandchildren, Reese Poegel, Hayden Poegel and Mia Michel. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 am with Rev. Tom Clocker officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family will receive friends July 24, 2021 from 10:00 am – 10:45 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. John's Lutheran School, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27013.Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
