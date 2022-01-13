Menu
Theopilia Covington
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Atkins High School
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Covington, Theopilia

March 10, 1946 - January 4, 2022

Mr. Theopilia Covington, 75, passed away January 4, 2022. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Friday, January 14, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022. The service will be live-streamed on the Russell Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00am Saturday. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
live-streamed
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
REST IN PEACE AMBULANCE YOU WILL BE MISSED
Druscilla Fogle
January 15, 2022
Thee was a wonderful father to Debbie and father figure to me. I will always remember his big loving smile and cherish the childhood memories. My prayers are with the family. Rest in peace.
Angela H Pope
Other
January 14, 2022
Theo was always a very pleasant gentleman, he loved helping others.... May God bless his family and friends, Rest in Him!
Sharon Covington Allen
Work
January 14, 2022
Thee was always there for my family and many others. I wish I could be there for you on your Homegoing--you are traveling forward. Hoping the Ancestors receive you well. From Africa with much Love.
Dr. Kathy M. (Bailey) Muhammad
Family
January 14, 2022
Ed worked with Thee at the ambulance service and Beth knew him through working at FMC. He was a sweet man and will be missed. Prayers for family and friends.
Ed and Beth Jarrell
Friend
January 13, 2022
I loved working with Thee at FCEMS; we were C shift buddies. He was a fine man, a true gentleman and a pleasure to know. God's peace be with you all.
Penny Taylor
Work
January 13, 2022
May God bless your family and give them strength and peace at this so sorrowful time. we love you all.
Larry & Maryann Covington
January 13, 2022
