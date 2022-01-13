Covington, Theopilia
March 10, 1946 - January 4, 2022
Mr. Theopilia Covington, 75, passed away January 4, 2022. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Friday, January 14, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022. The service will be live-streamed on the Russell Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00am Saturday. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.