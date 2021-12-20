Blackwelder, Sr., Thomas Leslie
January 8, 1931 - December 18, 2021
MOCKSVILLE – Mr. Thomas Leslie Blackwelder, Sr., 90, of No Creek Road, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Clemmons Medical Center.
He was born on January 8, 1931, in Davie County, to the late Charles and Estelle Chaffin Blackwelder.
Mr. Blackwelder was a member of Fork Baptist Church and retired from Drexel Heritage. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his scooter and enjoyed watching the hummingbirds. He loved Major League Baseball and was a longtime Dodgers fan and loved watching Carolina Basketball. He was a very beloved husband, father and brother and "Papaw" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Wyatt Blackwelder; a son, Tommy Blackwelder; a son-in-law, Craig Freeman; an infant brother, Dwight; brothers, Harding and Lloyd Blackwelder; and a sister, Mary Woodward.
Survivors include a daughter, Audrey Freeman of Mocksville; a grandson, Todd Freeman (Cindy) of Mocksville; two great-grandchildren, Kirsten and Peyton Freeman; a brother, Lester Blackwelder (Ruby Jean) of Wilkesboro; a sister Coleen Brown of Mocksville; a sister-in-law, Cathy Blackwelder of Mocksville; a brother-in-law, Johnny Wyatt (Evelyn) of Mocksville; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Blackwelder of Mocksville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thanks to caregiver Sharon Hallman for her faithful care given to Mr. Blackwelder.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, at Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert Garrett officiating. Friends may pay their respects to Mr. Blackwelder on Tuesday, December 21, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Eaton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Fork Baptist Church, 3140 US Hwy 64 East, Mocksville, NC 27028.
Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com
.
Eaton Funeral Service
325 N. Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2021.