Blalock, Thomas
August 28, 1934 - January 7, 2022
Thomas (Tommy) Sullivan Blalock, 87, of Winston-Salem passed away at home on Friday, January 7, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Memorial Hall at Crews United Methodist Church, 4150 Reidsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. The service will be conducted by Pastor Ashley Cyre. Masks will be required.
He was born August 28, 1934 in Winston-Salem to Harold and Pearl Webster Blalock. He graduated from Walkertown High School in 1952, and worked on the family farm until he was drafted in 1957. He honorably served his country in the US Army Field Artillery from 1957-1959. Tommy retired from RJR Archer in 1987 and enjoyed playing rhythm guitar and singing with the Blalock Bulls, a family band that held square dances weekly and performed regionally in the 1960's. He was a member of Crews United Methodist Church, Piedmont Boat Club and Midway Lions Club. He loved traveling in the motorhome, gardening, fishing, woodworking and tinkering in his workshop. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers and their spouses, Ric and Grace Blalock and Bob and Oleta Blalock.
Surviving are his loving wife, Betty Weir Blalock; his children Thomas Blalock and fiancé Kristine and Lisa Lineback (David); his grandchildren, Maria Adonay, Emily Lineback and Brian Lineback, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Crews United Methodist Church or Trellis Supportive Care.
Davidson Funeral Home is serving the Blalock Family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
.
Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel
858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.