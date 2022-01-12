Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Tommy Blalock
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Walkertown High School
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
Blalock, Thomas

August 28, 1934 - January 7, 2022

Thomas (Tommy) Sullivan Blalock, 87, of Winston-Salem passed away at home on Friday, January 7, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Memorial Hall at Crews United Methodist Church, 4150 Reidsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. The service will be conducted by Pastor Ashley Cyre. Masks will be required.

He was born August 28, 1934 in Winston-Salem to Harold and Pearl Webster Blalock. He graduated from Walkertown High School in 1952, and worked on the family farm until he was drafted in 1957. He honorably served his country in the US Army Field Artillery from 1957-1959. Tommy retired from RJR Archer in 1987 and enjoyed playing rhythm guitar and singing with the Blalock Bulls, a family band that held square dances weekly and performed regionally in the 1960's. He was a member of Crews United Methodist Church, Piedmont Boat Club and Midway Lions Club. He loved traveling in the motorhome, gardening, fishing, woodworking and tinkering in his workshop. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers and their spouses, Ric and Grace Blalock and Bob and Oleta Blalock.

Surviving are his loving wife, Betty Weir Blalock; his children Thomas Blalock and fiancé Kristine and Lisa Lineback (David); his grandchildren, Maria Adonay, Emily Lineback and Brian Lineback, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Crews United Methodist Church or Trellis Supportive Care.

Davidson Funeral Home is serving the Blalock Family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel

858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Memorial Hall at Crews United Methodist Church
4150 Reidsville Road, Winston Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
So sorry for your loss Ms Betty, I will always remember the times with the band on Saturday night, that was the good old days, wasn't it? I will never forget the time when Tommy came home from the Army, you were not at home and he hid in another room and when you came in, you should have seen the look on your face. It was priceless. I know he will be missed and he will always be your true love. I am sure you will have your memories of him each day and they will always be tucked away in your heart.
Becky Thrift Graham
Friend
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss. We enjoyed getting to know and fellowship with Thomas and Betty at Crews UM Church. He was so talented in his woodwork and thankfully I have many pieces of his handy work in my home that I have enjoyed throughout the years. He will be missed and remembered. Our deepest sympathy to Betty, Thomas, Lisa and the grandchildren. May God Bless and comfort your family during this time of sorry and know that we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers! Love and Prayers
Debbie & Timmy Holstein
January 13, 2022
Thomas, Mitchell County Transportation sends our deepest sympathies in the loss of your dad.
Sheila Blalock
Coworker
January 12, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lequita Smith
Friend
January 12, 2022
On behalf of the retired US Army
Military Police we send our prayers to the family and friend's.
vernon Ball Comander Retired Military Police
Friend
January 12, 2022
Betty, Lisa, David and family: We are so sorry to hear of Tom's passing. He was a fine man and a dedicated Lion. We are indeed better people for knowing him for the past 20 years. He touched many people's lives through Lionism and we were proud to be associated with him. May the Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord lift His countenance upon you and give you peace. It is our heart's desire that each of you know consolation beyond this life's struggles. Blessings for your journey.
Jay and Cathy Whitley
Friend
January 11, 2022
Great memories of you guys and lake time with Tommy you are in our prayers love ❤ u
Callie/Bill Nugent
Friend
January 11, 2022
Sending Prayers to your family. Paul and I have wonderful memories of fellowship and fun at the Piedmont Boat Club.
Maria Reid
Friend
January 11, 2022
Sending my sincere sympathies to the family. May your memories comfort you in the days ahead.
Tammy Reid
Friend
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results