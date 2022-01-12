So sorry for your loss Ms Betty, I will always remember the times with the band on Saturday night, that was the good old days, wasn't it? I will never forget the time when Tommy came home from the Army, you were not at home and he hid in another room and when you came in, you should have seen the look on your face. It was priceless. I know he will be missed and he will always be your true love. I am sure you will have your memories of him each day and they will always be tucked away in your heart.

Becky Thrift Graham Friend January 13, 2022