Washam, Thomas Brandon
July 27, 1956 - October 11, 2020
Thomas Brandon Washam, age 64, of Pine Hall, NC passed away October 11, 2020 at Wake Forrest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC. A Funeral Service will be held 1 pm Friday, October 16th at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, from 12 pm until 1 pm. Entombment will follow in The Gardens Of Memory in Walkertown, NC.
Tom was born July 27, 1956 in Rowan County, NC to the late Marshall Floyd Washam and Helen Blume Washam. He was a very successful and talented person. He worked with his dad as an electrician during high school and then went to Rowan technical school where he completed two associate degrees. He then moved to Winston-Salem in 1978 and worked at Western Electric, AT&T, and then Lucent Technologies. Tom then found his calling and became a financial advisor, providing insurance and brokerage services to folks, as he loved helping and working with people. He was able to retire at the end of 2017 and enjoyed his retirement immensely. He loved his family and spending time with them. Most of all, he was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother and friend to many. Love for family was most important to him and he loved spending time and spoiling his grandkids. He enjoyed nature, being and working outside, and keeping his cars "always" clean.
Surviving him are his wife of 38 years, Joy O. Washam of the home; two sons, Jason Washam and wife Ashley of Pine Hall, NC, Scott Washam and wife Ashley of Belews Creek, NC; sisters, Kay Washam Brunner of Laurys Station, PA, Marsha Washam and husband John Correll of China Grove, NC; grandchildren, Lucas, Jackson and Levi Washam; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death, along with his parents, is his sister, Rebecca Washam Moore.
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel in Madison, NC is assisting the family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.