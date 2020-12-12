Thomas Roth Bryan, Sr. passed peacefully at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem, NC, having recently expressed his gratitude for "two good marriages, family, and a good life." Born in Elkin, NC, to Albert Othel Bryan and Louise Roth Bryan, Tom enjoyed photography, the outdoors, travel to National Parks, and living in Elkin and Roaring Gap, NC. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Julia Bryan Lowry; and first wife, Patricia "Button" Spargo Bryan. Tom is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jean Chappell Bryan; children Patty (Ron) Brown of Apex, NC; Anne Bryan (Joe Murray) of Burnsville, VA; Tom (Kathy) Bryan, Jr. of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren Anna (Josh) Stein of Raleigh, NC; Laura Brown (Greg Childs) of Dorchester, MA; Sara (Brady) Gardner of Fuquay-Varina, NC; Chris (Nancy) Bryan of Burlington, NC; David Bryan of Wilmington, NC; 9 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Tom was a compassionate, generous man who cherished family, friends, his cats, the outdoors, and kindness. A private family graveside celebration will be held in Roaring Gap, NC in 2021. Memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House, to Stone Mountain NC State Park, to Feed America, or through daily acts of kindness.
Regional Memorial Cremations
1017 Arnold St., Greensboro, NC 27405
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
My deepest sympathies to the family.
Kelli Campbell
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. What a long interesting life Tom had.
Wish we could be with you.
Much love.
Daphne Aldridge Carter and David Carter
December 12, 2020
I had the pleasure of getting to know Tom and Jean when they became patients of mine over 10 years ago. He was always friendly and quick to pass along compliments as well as the occasional constructive criticism. It was obvious that he had a wonderful life as was expressed by him in many conversations over the years. His family, including both wives were always at the top of his list as well as his love of Roaring Gap. We will truly miss him and pass along our heartfelt condolences to Jean and his entire family.