I had the pleasure of getting to know Tom and Jean when they became patients of mine over 10 years ago. He was always friendly and quick to pass along compliments as well as the occasional constructive criticism. It was obvious that he had a wonderful life as was expressed by him in many conversations over the years. His family, including both wives were always at the top of his list as well as his love of Roaring Gap. We will truly miss him and pass along our heartfelt condolences to Jean and his entire family.

Tom Browder December 12, 2020