Thomas William Byerly
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
Byerly, Thomas William (Bill)

January 28, 1938 - April 13, 2022

Mr. Bill Byerly, 84, passed away April 13, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home following a brief illness. He was born January 28, 1938 in Forsyth County, NC. Bill graduated from Mineral Springs High School in 1957. Bill worked at Hanes Hosiery for 28 years and was the owner of Byerly's Greenhouse. Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Wiles Byerly; his two daughters, Leslie (Perry) Myers of Pfafftown, NC, and Lisa (Kirt) Earley of King, NC; five grandchildren, Brad (Maegan) and Jason Earley, Emily and Justin Myers, Michael Earley (Jackie); four great-grandchildren; one sister Virginia Byerly; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Judy Wiles; and a large extended family. Funeral services will be held at King Moravian Church on West Dalton Road in King with Pastor Douglas Rights officiating. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall, with the service at the church starting at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will follow. Donations may be made to King Moravian Church (228 West Dalton Road, King, NC 27021) or the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 16, 2022.
