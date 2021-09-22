Carter, Thomas Wayne
November 14, 1960 - September 19, 2021
CARTER
SANDY RIDGE
Thomas Wayne Carter, 60, died Sunday afternoon, September 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Thomas was born on November 14, 1960 to Tommy Lyn and Peggy Jo Ann McBride Carter. He was a loving father, brother, and son. Thomas loved spending time with his family and always enjoyed entertaining his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Jo Ann McBride Carter; brother, Johnny Carter; and a sister, Hilda Renee Carter.
Thomas is survived by his father, Tommy Carter; son, Tommy Wayne Carter (Candace); 4 grandchildren, Sophia Carter, Savannah Carter, Ethan Carter, and Elijah Carter; and 7 sisters, Debra Hailey (Jerry), Toni Brady, Kandie Hiatt, Rita Duncan, Sheila Duncan (Joseph), Pam Duncan (Danny), and Shannon Joyce.
There will be a 12:00 pm funeral service held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Clayton Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Carter-Duncan Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at his father's home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are required.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 22, 2021.