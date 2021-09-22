Menu
Thomas Wayne Carter
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Carter, Thomas Wayne

November 14, 1960 - September 19, 2021

CARTER

SANDY RIDGE

Thomas Wayne Carter, 60, died Sunday afternoon, September 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Thomas was born on November 14, 1960 to Tommy Lyn and Peggy Jo Ann McBride Carter. He was a loving father, brother, and son. Thomas loved spending time with his family and always enjoyed entertaining his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Jo Ann McBride Carter; brother, Johnny Carter; and a sister, Hilda Renee Carter.

Thomas is survived by his father, Tommy Carter; son, Tommy Wayne Carter (Candace); 4 grandchildren, Sophia Carter, Savannah Carter, Ethan Carter, and Elijah Carter; and 7 sisters, Debra Hailey (Jerry), Toni Brady, Kandie Hiatt, Rita Duncan, Sheila Duncan (Joseph), Pam Duncan (Danny), and Shannon Joyce.

There will be a 12:00 pm funeral service held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Clayton Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Carter-Duncan Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at his father's home.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are required.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Carter family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sheila, we are so sorry to here about Thomas. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you. May God give you peace.
Linda Minton
Other
September 22, 2021
