I will miss Tom very much. He was one of my closest friends in my work environment. I cherished every meeting Tom and I had over the years. He was always eager to share ideas and thoughts ... He was as interested in my viewpoint and thoughts as I was in getting his. I have know and loved Tom for almost 20 years, he was a true professional and a very smart man. Through the COVID period Tom and I spent many hours talking and discussing the state of our feelings and emotions during troubling times. Tom had a mostly positive outlook and very often talked about his children and how concerned he was about their coping. He was very proud of them and loved the direction their lives were taking. I will miss Tom but treasure the times and memories I had with him. Tom is in God's hands were he belongs.

Kevin Karstedt November 16, 2021