Cooper, III, Thomas Charles
October 29, 1953 - May 9, 2021
A bright light on Earth was called to the heavens on May 9, 2021. Tom Cooper passed away of natural causes in his home in King, NC and is survived by his two daughters Sunny and Libba Cooper, and his siblings Alice Joselow, and Will Cooper. Tom is predeceased by both his parents Thomas and Salley Cooper of Harwinton, CT.
Tom was born in Huntsville, AL and grew up in Greenwich, CT. He attended Kents Hill in Maine and graduated with a BFA from the University of Southern Maine. Tom worked as a potter for 14 years before transitioning into digital offset printing with what is now WestRock Company.
Tom was a loving father and faithful man who always put others before himself. He was a devout member of Grace Moravian Church in Mt. Airy, NC, a leader of the Stephen Ministry, and was part of the NC Presbyterian Pilgrimage community for over 10 years. Tom loved cooking his big Thanksgiving meal and attending Love Feast services at Grace Moravian with his daughters, the joys of his life. Tom was such a bright light, kind spirit and loving father and friend. His memory lives on inside all of us.
A celebration of life service will be on June 12, 2021 at 5:00pm ET, outside at Grace Moravian Church at 1401 N. Main St. Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Please bring your own chair or watch live through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/gracemoravianchurchofmountairy/
Donations can be made to the following organizations:
Stokes County Arts Council
500 Main St
Danbury NC 27016
Attention Eddy McGee
Pottery Studio/Tom Cooper
NC Presbyterian Pilgrimage Scholarship Fund
2208 Eagles Nesting Lane,
Greensboro NC 27408
C/O Mike Maynard
Tom Cooper Memorial
Carolina Raptor Center
PO Box 16443
Charlotte NC 28297
Attention Kris Cole
Tom Cooper Memorial
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.