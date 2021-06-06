Menu
Thomas Charles Cooper III
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
Cooper, III, Thomas Charles

October 29, 1953 - May 9, 2021

A bright light on Earth was called to the heavens on May 9, 2021. Tom Cooper passed away of natural causes in his home in King, NC and is survived by his two daughters Sunny and Libba Cooper, and his siblings Alice Joselow, and Will Cooper. Tom is predeceased by both his parents Thomas and Salley Cooper of Harwinton, CT.

Tom was born in Huntsville, AL and grew up in Greenwich, CT. He attended Kents Hill in Maine and graduated with a BFA from the University of Southern Maine. Tom worked as a potter for 14 years before transitioning into digital offset printing with what is now WestRock Company.

Tom was a loving father and faithful man who always put others before himself. He was a devout member of Grace Moravian Church in Mt. Airy, NC, a leader of the Stephen Ministry, and was part of the NC Presbyterian Pilgrimage community for over 10 years. Tom loved cooking his big Thanksgiving meal and attending Love Feast services at Grace Moravian with his daughters, the joys of his life. Tom was such a bright light, kind spirit and loving father and friend. His memory lives on inside all of us.

A celebration of life service will be on June 12, 2021 at 5:00pm ET, outside at Grace Moravian Church at 1401 N. Main St. Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Please bring your own chair or watch live through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/gracemoravianchurchofmountairy/

Donations can be made to the following organizations:

Stokes County Arts Council

500 Main St

Danbury NC 27016

Attention Eddy McGee

Pottery Studio/Tom Cooper

NC Presbyterian Pilgrimage Scholarship Fund

2208 Eagles Nesting Lane,

Greensboro NC 27408

C/O Mike Maynard

Tom Cooper Memorial

Carolina Raptor Center

PO Box 16443

Charlotte NC 28297

Attention Kris Cole

Tom Cooper Memorial
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
outside at Grace Moravian Church
1401 N. Main St., Mt. Airy, NC
I will miss Tom very much. He was one of my closest friends in my work environment. I cherished every meeting Tom and I had over the years. He was always eager to share ideas and thoughts ... He was as interested in my viewpoint and thoughts as I was in getting his. I have know and loved Tom for almost 20 years, he was a true professional and a very smart man. Through the COVID period Tom and I spent many hours talking and discussing the state of our feelings and emotions during troubling times. Tom had a mostly positive outlook and very often talked about his children and how concerned he was about their coping. He was very proud of them and loved the direction their lives were taking. I will miss Tom but treasure the times and memories I had with him. Tom is in God's hands were he belongs.
Kevin Karstedt
November 16, 2021
I knew Tom through our work in the digital print industry. He was a true expert in our field, respected in every corner of it, and selfless, insightful resource for all of us who came in contact with him. Tom was a dear friend to me for over 20 years; I miss him now and always will. He was a prince! To his beloved daughters and to rest of his family, I offer my deepest condolences.
Bob Leahey
Friend
October 16, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Tom on a Pilgrimage team. He was a kind, sweet and interesting man. I have no doubt he touched many lives over the years. He certainly had an impact on mine. I will not forget our time together. Prayers for the family during this time of transition.
Josie Haithcox
Friend
June 24, 2021
Tom was my Cousin. I remember spending many happy days at his home in Greenwich growing up. As Adults we were able to visit on the phone and have great chats about the loves of his life , his girls. He also shared with me his strong Christian faith and the joy of helping others. My regret is that we never got to visit again in person and continue our chats. I know he at peace in heaven with God and his mom and dad . I also know he is continuing his work now as an angel. Bless you, Tom
Antoinette Basque
Family
June 19, 2021
To all who are mourning the loss of dear Tom Cooper. I was his "baby sitter" for many years, and I loved watching Tommy and his siblings, Alice and William grow up together. My sincere condolences on the loss of such a great person whom I got to know so well during his childhood. Bless you, T3, and may you rest in some very deserved peace. Love, Pat
Patricia Dale
Friend
June 11, 2021
WestRock Merchandising Display
June 9, 2021
I meet Tom through work... He was extremely helpful to me and my career right out of the gate. He and I hit it off immediately and I knew right away that he was not only a kind and caring person... but, he sincerely wanted to not only help people... but help as many as he could! Later in life we had a chance to discuss our faith in Jesus... I am so very glad that he is at home now with the Lord! I hope he and I cross paths again in heaven one day. I am praying for his family... and want them to know that he had a really positive impact in both my career and my life!
Scott Gilbert
Work
June 9, 2021
Tommy Conner & WestRock Team
June 8, 2021
Creative, Kind, Selfless, Devoted Dad To Sunny and Libba! You were a positive, powerful force on so many lives.
Ron and Tamara Propst
Friend
June 6, 2021
Tom was such a sweet soul! I will never forget his healing words to me years ago. He then was the Ceramics coordinator at Sawtooth, I was an instructor of youth and glass. I was pregnant at the time. I had had a fire in my personal 6th Street studio. He offered words of condolence about how I was feeling, in that as artists our studio space is a sacred one and it´s destruction must be devastating. His words were memorable and poignant! Thank you Tom for those words when I needed them and for your friendship. Rest in sweet peace! Betti PL
Betti Pettinati Longinotti
Friend
June 6, 2021
