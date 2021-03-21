Thomas Anthony (Tony) Fulp of Walnut Cove passed away Sunday March 14th. He was born to the late Thomas and Rosa Fulp September 8th 1968. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Lenora Fulp of the home, his daughters Brittany Dodd of Winston Salem and Madalyn Fulp (Christian Gray) of the home, sisters Sharon Sheppard of Walnut Cove, Tammie Cathey of East Bend, Patricia Fulp and Leigh Anne Fulp bith of High Point, three grandchildren and two nieces Kayla Sheppard (Jon Gomez) and Kelsy Lavoie of Winston Salem.
Condolences can be sent to 7703 Tucker Rd Walnut Cove NC 27052.
Carolina Cremations
5707 Robin Wood Ln Winston Salem ph 336-368-4000
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.
Always in my heart Tony
Tammy monahan
Friend
April 15, 2021
Prayers for the family . Tony your gone but you will never be forgotten.R.I.P. LOVE YOU LIKE A BROTHER ....
Sammy Shipley
March 23, 2021
Our hearts go out to you and family, Sharon. Tony was a wonderful man..,so kind. We know how close you two were..you have difficult days ahead of you..,but you are strong and surrounded by family and friends that will be there for you. Call us if you need anything at all. Virtual hugs my friend!!