Eshelman, Sr., Thomas Gillespie
October 18, 1928 - November 21, 2020
Thomas Gillespie Eshelman, Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday November 21, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Tom was born in North Wilkesboro, NC on October 18, 1928 to Willie McLaughlin and Paul Ward Eshelman. He was educated in North Wilkesboro city schools and Woodberry Forest Preparatory School in Virginia. Tom graduated from Princeton University in 1950 with a degree in Economics. Although he went to Princeton, he was an avid Tarheel sports fan. He served in the Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX from 1950 to 1952.
On June 16, 1951, Tom married the former Louise (Lou) Gibbon Carmichael of Durham, NC. They lived in San Antonio until Tom was honorably discharged from the Air Force. Lou & Tom moved to North Wilkesboro where Tom was employed at the Wilkes Hosiery Mill, which was owned and operated by his father, P. Ward Eshelman. In 1956, Lou and Tom moved to Winston-Salem, NC following the purchase of Wilkes Hosiery Mill by Hanes Hosiery. Tom worked at Hanes for many years after, eventually becoming VP of Manufacturing. In 1974, Tom and local businessman Frank Driscoll purchased Ed McKnight's industrial distribution company Edmac. Tom's sons Tom Jr. and Robert later joined him in the business. In 2006, Edmac was acquired by Swedish industrial company Atlas Copco, where Tom Jr. & Robert are still active today.
Tom was of the Catholic faith. He was active in the community, having volunteered with the American Red Cross and the United Way. He was a member of the Winston-Salem Rotary Club and of Old Town Club.
Tom will always be remembered as a family man first, who was devoted to his wife and children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. P. Ward Eshelman and his brother, Ward, Jr.
Tom is survived by his wife of 69 years Lou, his children, daughter Lou (Barbour) Rixey, sons Tom Jr. (Debhra), Robert (Deborah), 6 grandchildren, Cart (Craig) Reilly, Jay (Laura) Rixey, Tom (Liz) Rixey, Thomas Eshelman III, Sarah Eshelman, Susan Eshelman, and 5 great-grandchildren, Simmons, Barton, and Ward Reilly, Rose and Jack Rixey.
Tom's family give special love and thanks to his wonderful caretakers, Bennie Legins, Chris Price, William Hairston, and Sam Muh as well as our special family friend Audrey Borger. Also, many thanks to the wonderful nurses of Trellis Supportive Care for their help in the final weeks of Tom's Life.
Due to the pandemic, private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to Trellis Supportive Care, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, or a charity of your choosing.
Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.