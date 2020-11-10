Gallaher, Thomas Gray
May 9, 1960 - November 6, 2020
Thomas Gray Gallaher, 60, died peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Winston-Salem on May 9, 1960 to the late John K. Gallaher and the late Christine Gray Gallaher. Tom was preceded in death by his brother John K. Gallaher, Jr. He is survived by his brother David Noel Gallaher, his sister Christine Lisette Gallaher, and his brother James Alexander Gallaher and his wife Lisa Frazier Gallaher. He is survived by his two nephews John K. Gallaher III and Alexander Stone Gallaher and his niece Lisette Frazier Gallaher. Also surviving is his best friend and housemate Greg Scherer. Tom was a graduate of Summit School and Virginia Episcopal School, and he was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Tom was an outstanding athlete in his younger years. He loved playing soccer and liked golf. Tom enjoyed the summers that he was able to spend in the tranquil environment afforded at Roaring Gap. He was an artist and a collector of coins and stamps. Tom's artistry included crafting wood sculptures and pictures reflecting his commitment to Love and Peace. Tom was an avid reader and appreciated good conversation. He had a real estate license and constructed houses. He was a dear son, a wonderful brother, and a cherished friend. He showed great fortitude while fighting brain cancer for 21 years. Tom's family wishes to thank Rosa Harrell, Beth Rickert, Greg, and Tom's "volleyball group" friends for the support and care that they gave Tom during his long illness. Services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
