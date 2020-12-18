Hooper, III, Thomas H



December 8, 2020



Thomas H. Hooper, III, age 68, of Montclair, NJ, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Tom was born in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Johnnye Hooper and Thomas H. Hooper Jr. Tom was president of Hooper Funeral Home, founded by his father in 1946. He also worked for St. Philip's Academy (now Philip's Academy Charter School) in Newark, NJ until his retirement in 2013, rising from Director of Development to Chief Advancement Officer. As a young man, Tom worked in broadcasting for many years including six years as a co-owner and General Manager of WHYZ Radio in Greenville, SC. Tom attended the Winston-Salem public schools through seventh grade and completed his high school education at St. Andrew's School, an Episcopal boarding school in Middletown, DE. He later served on the St. Andrew's Board of Trustees for a number of years and was named a Trustee Emeritus in 2014. He was a graduate from Amherst College with a BA in Economics and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. Tom is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane, daughter Lauren (Daren) Rogers, son Phillip (Carla) Hooper, grandchildren Winston Rogers and Harmony Hooper, brother Robert (Mercile) Johnson, mother-in-law Henrietta Boykins, sister-in-law Annette (Maarten) Terry; nephews, Robert L. Johnson, Harvey Johnson and Christopher Terry; nieces, Joann Davis, Teresa Johnson and Alexandra Terry, cousins, Percy (Yolanda) Hooper, Joy Carter, Deborah Head, Leatrice (Linda) Cotton Head, Warren Head, William (Cheryl) Head, Robert Head, Mary Elizabeth Peek, Elaine McCone, Cathy Peek, and a host of other cousins and loved ones.



Due to Covid restrictions, a virtual funeral service will be live streamed on Friday, December 18 from the Caggiano Memorial Home in Montclair, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Thomas Hooper III Endowed Diversity Initiative at St. Andrew's School, 350 Noxontown Road, Middletown, DE 19709 or in honor of Thomas Harrison Hooper to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave, Ste. 203, Roseland, NJ 07068.



Hooper Funeral Home



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.