Hagood, Thomas Kelly
January 8, 1928 - October 22, 2020
Mr. Thomas Kelly Hagood, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was born in Winston-Salem on January 8, 1928 to Dewey and Lura Hagood. He was a Navy Veteran and served during World War II. He was retired from McLean Trucking Company where he was the manager of cost accounting. Mr. Hagood was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Louise Hagood, a son, Steven Kelly Hagood, and a sister, Frances Sloan.
He is survived by a daughter, Debra Harper, a son, Tommy Lee Hagood, a sister, JoAnn Oehman (Bill), a daughter-in law, Peggy Hagood (Ed Welborn), two grandchildren, Meagan Hagood, and Ashley Owens (Michael Ramirez), and two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Ethan Ramirez, and special friends, Robert Tuttle (Sunday School Teacher) and his wife Dianne, and Mr. Jimmy Williamson.
Mr. Hagood was a very devoted member of Clemmons Moravian Church where a private family Memorial Service will be conducted by Pastor Chris Thore on Friday, November 6th at 2:00. Memorials may be made to Clemmons Moravian Church, P.O. Box 730, Clemmons, NC 27012. J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Hagood family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home
10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.