I had the great honor to have met Dan during our time at Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville. We became fast friends and Racquetball competitors. His competitive spirit and his endurance led to some grueling matches. He made my time away from my family easier and we remained in contact well after we departed. I am thankful to have shared memories with Dan and I will miss our conversations. My deepest condolences to his wife and daughter and know the 143 AOC from SPI stands behind you and will always be there if you need anything.

John Mennone December 29, 2021