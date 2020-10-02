Menu
Thomas O'dell Spillman
1928 - 2020
Yadkinville – Thomas O'dell Spillman, 92, passed away early Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born April 16, 1928 in Yadkin County to the late Shelton and Amelia Reynolds Spillman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Gough Spillman; daughter, LuAnn Spillman Hinshaw; brothers, Laverne Spillman, Avalon Spillman. Surviving is his granddaughter, Leah "Nikki" (Nicholas) Adams; great-granddaughter, Natalie Adams; sisters-in-law, Ferne Spillman and Linda (Larry) Ashby; and several nieces and nephews. His graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church by the Rev. Robin Dixon and Walter Smith. O'dell will lie in-state from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2725 East Old US Hwy 421, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Spillman family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

