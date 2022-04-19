Menu
Thomas Elwood Pearson
1924 - 2022
BORN
1924
DIED
2022
Pearson, Thomas Elwood

April 4, 1924 - April 15, 2022

Mr. Thomas Elwood Pearson, 98, of Winston-Salem, died on April 15 at his home. He was born in Reidsville, NC, on April 4, 1924 to Rufus Brackin and Addie Thomas Pearson and served in the Army Air Corps for three years during WWII as a B-17 navigator. Mr. Pearson graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was employed by McLean Trucking Company, and retired after 36 years of service. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school for 35 years.

Mr. Pearson was preceded in death in March 2021 by his wife of 72 years, Sara Anne Burton Pearson. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law — Beverly Anne McDonald and Benjamin McDonald of Tobaccoville, NC, his son — Thomas Reid Pearson of Kill Devil Hills, NC, and grandchildren Zachary Joel McDonald, Austin Pearson McDonald, and Caroline McDonald of Tobaccoville.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 19, 2022.
