Poindexter, Thomas W.
January 20, 1936 - June 26, 2021
Tommy quietly and peacefully passed on into the presence of his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in his home. Tommy was born on January 20, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late Thomas W. Poindexter and Dolly Fishel Poindexter. He was a 1955 graduate of Robert Glenn High School. There he met lifelong friends. Tommy was a man of many talents: restoring Model A Fords, a builder of homes and furniture, a gardener and a friend to many. He enjoyed traveling country roads with family and friends, never meeting a stranger.
He is the father of five children and grandfather to seven and one great-granddaughter. His family is his pride and joy. Preceding Tommy in death are his parents and a sister, Patricia P. Reed and an infant brother.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Bettie Reid Poindexter; his four sons, Mark, Van, John, and Keith Poindexter; his daughter, Leigh A. Poindexter; seven grandchildren, Kristina P. Parese, Caitlin P. Gubert, Terry Thibault, Casey Poindexter, John Thomas Poindexter, Woody Weatherman, and Christian Weatherman; one great-granddaughter, Paisley Edwards.
Tommy's faith in God led him through life and now has carried him to his Heavenly Eternal Home. "Until we meet again, bless be the ties that bind our hearts in Christian Love."
A graveside memorial service will be held at Friedland Moravian Church at a later date. Keeping Tommy's request, memorial donations many be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or to Hospice of Davidson County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
