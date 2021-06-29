Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas W. Poindexter
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Poindexter, Thomas W.

January 20, 1936 - June 26, 2021

Tommy quietly and peacefully passed on into the presence of his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in his home. Tommy was born on January 20, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late Thomas W. Poindexter and Dolly Fishel Poindexter. He was a 1955 graduate of Robert Glenn High School. There he met lifelong friends. Tommy was a man of many talents: restoring Model A Fords, a builder of homes and furniture, a gardener and a friend to many. He enjoyed traveling country roads with family and friends, never meeting a stranger.

He is the father of five children and grandfather to seven and one great-granddaughter. His family is his pride and joy. Preceding Tommy in death are his parents and a sister, Patricia P. Reed and an infant brother.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Bettie Reid Poindexter; his four sons, Mark, Van, John, and Keith Poindexter; his daughter, Leigh A. Poindexter; seven grandchildren, Kristina P. Parese, Caitlin P. Gubert, Terry Thibault, Casey Poindexter, John Thomas Poindexter, Woody Weatherman, and Christian Weatherman; one great-granddaughter, Paisley Edwards.

Tommy's faith in God led him through life and now has carried him to his Heavenly Eternal Home. "Until we meet again, bless be the ties that bind our hearts in Christian Love."

A graveside memorial service will be held at Friedland Moravian Church at a later date. Keeping Tommy's request, memorial donations many be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Hospitals, or to Hospice of Davidson County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

J.C. Green and Sons

10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg).
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mrs Poindexter, I worked in Dermatology with Dr Sturgill and enjoyed knowing you and your husband. My deepest sympathy that he has left us but rejoicing that he knew God. Thinking of you and your family.
Debbie Speer
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results