Thomas Eugene Reich
1952 - 2020
Reich, Thomas Eugene

March 21, 1952 - December 17, 2020

Thomas "Tom" Eugene Reich, 68, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his home. Tom was born on March 21, 1952 in Forsyth County to the late Henry Franklin Reich and Beatrice Coleman Reich. He grew up in Winston-Salem and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force. Tom retired from Sherwood Station where he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor. Tom always looked forward to meeting his friends for a meal at Breakfast Time in Clemmons, a favorite hobby of his. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his stepfather, Herman Cummings; and sister, Marie Earnhart. Surviving family includes his loving wife of 23 years, Debra King Reich; three stepchildren, Crystal Jessup (Greg), Eric Dean Hull (Nikki) and Charlie Hopson (Lori); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother; siblings-in-law, Faye and Perry Tilley, Johnny and Rhonda King, Jimmy and Liz King, Cary and Stacie King and Ricky and Karen King; his precious sidekick, Oreo; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park, with Chaplain Rick Charles officiating. Flowers may be sent to Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Tommy was a sweet person.
Janet Beacham
December 22, 2020
