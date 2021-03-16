Shook, Jr., Thomas "Tom" Frederick
Thomas "Tom" Frederick Shook, Jr., of Clemmons, NC, passed away at the age of 100 years old on March 6, 2021. He was the second oldest of four brothers born to Thomas Tope Shook and Ada Mae Michael Shook on January 15, 1921, in the Matney community of western North Carolina. Tom grew up in the Valle Crucis community.
Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol Mabry Roberts Shook and children, Norma Carroll Shook Phelps (Bill) of Denver, NC, Emma Louise Shook Nezelek (Ed) of Brevard, NC, Roxanne "Randi" Shook Boone (Sandy) of Waynesville, NC, Betty Dalton Shook Telford (Kurt) of Clemmons, NC, Evangeline Roberts Des Marais (Hubert) of Lake Worth, FL, Thomas "Tommy" Frederick Shook II (Sherry) of Greensboro, NC, and William Nash Shook (Cherie) of Belle Isle, FL. In addition to his 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, he is survived by a brother, Stuart Hodges Shook, Sr. of Boone, NC.
Tom entered the United States Navy in September, 1939. He was a Pearl Harbor survivor and served during World War II conflicts in the South Pacific. He retired after 20 years of service and continued serving his country for 5 years at the NATO Command Headquarters in Norfolk, VA. Once a civilian, Tom attended night school at Old Dominion College and studied Business and Accounting. He became a stock broker for Kaufman Brothers in Norfolk, VA, and after several years, moved his family back to western North Carolina to work in a family insurance business. Tom later changed careers and spent his remaining working years at the former Charles H. Cannon Memorial Hospital as their Director of Purchasing. In retirement, he took a writing course at Appalachian State University and became a writer of short stories. Tom authored a fictional book titled, Herb which was published in 2007.
Tom and his wife Carol have lived in Clemmons, NC since 2002.
