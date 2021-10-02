Snell, Thomas Richard
November 7, 1942 - September 27, 2021
Thomas R. "Tom" Snell, 78, entered his heavenly home on Monday, September 27th. Born in Orange, New Jersey, he was the fifth of seven children born to William Hamilton Snell and Martha Vera Snell. His family moved to Winston-Salem when Tom was a toddler. He was a graduate of Northwest High School. After graduation from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he was commissioned as a Naval officer and served many years on active duty and in the reserves, including as the captain of a swift boat in Vietnam. He spent his career in business as an information technology specialist and retired from RJR/Nabisco.
Tom is remembered for his passion for his family, learning, and science. He enjoyed bridge and traveling. He was a devoted husband, son, brother, stepfather, grandfather, and uncle. Tom had a kind and gentle nature and was always ready to quietly help those in need. He had a special love for his pups and is fondly remembered by many as the man who walks "all those dogs." He had a special attachment to his first dog, Wuxi.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Anne Snell; his brother, Bill Snell; his brother-in-law, Tom Stevenson; and his sister-in-law, Meja Snell.
Tom is survived by his wife of 37 years, Glenda Snell Vogler, and his three stepchildren, Penny Martin of Winston-Salem, Brian Teague and wife Tiffany of Statesville, and Ted Teague of Saxapahaw. He also leaves behind his beloved five granddaughters, three grandsons, and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving him are his brother, Walter Snell and wife Margaret of Grand Blanc, Michigan; his sister, Mary Stevenson of Bremen, Georgia; his brother, Paul Snell and wife Jean of Lexington, NC; and his brother, John Snell and wife Ruth of Lilburn, Georgia. Tom is also survived by many very special nieces and nephews.
The family especially wants to thank Brother James Joseph, who became Tom's good friend and shepherded him through his journey of faith. Tom came to a place of peace with God knowing that he would truly live with God forever. We also appreciate the many good neighbors and friends he made over the years. And we gratefully thank Trellis Supportive Care and private care nurses for their care during the past months.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 3rd, at Calvary Baptist Church on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem. Visitation begins at 2 PM and the service will begin at 2:30 PM. A reception at the church will follow. A military service interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or to the Wounded Warrior Project
