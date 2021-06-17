Thompson, Thomas "Tommy" Michael
September 16, 1957 - June 11, 2021
Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Michael Thompson, 63, of Pinnacle, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 11, 2021. Tommy was born in Guilford County, NC on September 16, 1957. He was employed with Waste Management for 21 years. Tommy enjoyed all things about automobiles and especially enjoyed working on cars with his son. Preceding Tommy in death were his parents, Ernest Cleveland Thompson and Helen Mae Jones Hill; stepfather, James Hill; siblings, Ernest Thompson, Jr., Larry Thompson, Steven Thompson, Betty Thompson, and Mona Jones. Tommy is survived by his wife, Shirley York Thompson; children, Melissa Thompson Creason and Michael Thompson; grandchildren, Katie and Ethan; great-grandchild, Abel; and siblings, Joyce Hill (Willie), Tony Thompson (Susie), Brent Thompson (Marie), Sandra Elvert (Beamon), and Deborah Cody (Gary). Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 18, 2021 in the mausoleum chapel at Parklawn Memorial Park with Rev. Doug Cody officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Tommy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, and brother and will be missed. He cherished the time he spent with his family and loved them all deeply. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 17, 2021.