Thomas Michael "Tommy" Thompson
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Thompson, Thomas "Tommy" Michael

September 16, 1957 - June 11, 2021

Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Michael Thompson, 63, of Pinnacle, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 11, 2021. Tommy was born in Guilford County, NC on September 16, 1957. He was employed with Waste Management for 21 years. Tommy enjoyed all things about automobiles and especially enjoyed working on cars with his son. Preceding Tommy in death were his parents, Ernest Cleveland Thompson and Helen Mae Jones Hill; stepfather, James Hill; siblings, Ernest Thompson, Jr., Larry Thompson, Steven Thompson, Betty Thompson, and Mona Jones. Tommy is survived by his wife, Shirley York Thompson; children, Melissa Thompson Creason and Michael Thompson; grandchildren, Katie and Ethan; great-grandchild, Abel; and siblings, Joyce Hill (Willie), Tony Thompson (Susie), Brent Thompson (Marie), Sandra Elvert (Beamon), and Deborah Cody (Gary). Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 18, 2021 in the mausoleum chapel at Parklawn Memorial Park with Rev. Doug Cody officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Tommy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, and brother and will be missed. He cherished the time he spent with his family and loved them all deeply. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
2730 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.Tommy will surly be missed! My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Cathy Baker
Friend
June 17, 2021
