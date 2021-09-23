Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Clinton "Tommy" Utt
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Utt, Thomas Clinton "Tommy"

March 31, 1945 - September 21, 2021

Thomas Clinton "Tommy" Utt, 76, passed away at Silas Creek Rehabilitation on Sept. 21, 2021. Tommy was born on March 31, 1945, to Clinton Chester Utt and Zelma Josphine Hicks Utt in Carroll County, VA. Tommy was very proud to have been in the last graduating class from James A. Gray High School. He was also proud to have worked for R.H. Berringer Distributing for 37 years. Tommy is survived by his wife, Rhonda G. Utt; son, Jason Utt; daughter, Kristi Kivette (Phillip); sisters, Carolyn Kelly and Pat Utt; brother, Jerry Utt (Becky); stepson, Brandon Bunker (Ritchelle); grandchildren, Gray Steadman (Crystal), Brooke Eller (Ken), Matt Steadman, Josh Bunker, Avery Bunker; six nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Fri., Sept. 24, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Christopher Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 AM, Friday, prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice; spread the love. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Sep
24
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I am very sorry to hear about Tommy. Please try to be strong and know how much he loved you. Prayers to you and your family.
Marcelle Prewitt
Friend
September 26, 2021
So sorry about tommy. I remember bowling with him and pat and carolyn.
michael L segrave
Friend
September 24, 2021
I´m deeply saddened to hear about Tommy. I can´t imagine loosing a sibling . I went to school with Carolyn and Jerry and always loved your family. Our Momma (Bettie) will greet him in Heaven with open arms. I know my dear friend LaDonna Will be there to greet Tommy. Love and compassion sent to all of you.
Faye Carmichael Calder
September 24, 2021
Pat and Carolyn, I am so sorry. I remember Tommy. Prayers for you and family.
Deborah Smith Segrave
Friend
September 24, 2021
Jerry, So sorry for your loss. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Clayton & Cheryl Born
Other
September 24, 2021
Sorry for your families loss.Tommy will be missed by many.
Zenna Hicks Webb
September 23, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss! Praying for you and all the family!
Carol Ann Lyons
Other
September 23, 2021
Tommy and I knew a lot of our classmates but we had a major feeling, We were both GRAYHOUNDS ! C.D.
chester Swan
September 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss! Tommy was a great guy and caring individual from my experiences with him at RHB!
Greg Creson
Work
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results