I´m deeply saddened to hear about Tommy. I can´t imagine loosing a sibling . I went to school with Carolyn and Jerry and always loved your family. Our Momma (Bettie) will greet him in Heaven with open arms. I know my dear friend LaDonna Will be there to greet Tommy. Love and compassion sent to all of you.

Faye Carmichael Calder September 24, 2021