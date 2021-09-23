Utt, Thomas Clinton "Tommy"
March 31, 1945 - September 21, 2021
Thomas Clinton "Tommy" Utt, 76, passed away at Silas Creek Rehabilitation on Sept. 21, 2021. Tommy was born on March 31, 1945, to Clinton Chester Utt and Zelma Josphine Hicks Utt in Carroll County, VA. Tommy was very proud to have been in the last graduating class from James A. Gray High School. He was also proud to have worked for R.H. Berringer Distributing for 37 years. Tommy is survived by his wife, Rhonda G. Utt; son, Jason Utt; daughter, Kristi Kivette (Phillip); sisters, Carolyn Kelly and Pat Utt; brother, Jerry Utt (Becky); stepson, Brandon Bunker (Ritchelle); grandchildren, Gray Steadman (Crystal), Brooke Eller (Ken), Matt Steadman, Josh Bunker, Avery Bunker; six nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Fri., Sept. 24, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Christopher Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 AM, Friday, prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice
