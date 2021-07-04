White, Thomas "Tom"
June 7, 1948 - June 26, 2021
Thomas White (Tom), 73 of Winston-Salem, passed away on June 26, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Salisbury National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Tom was born in Lincolnton, North Carolina to James and Bertha White on June 7, 1948. He graduated from Cherryville High School and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in history from UNC Charlotte. He last worked at the VA Medical Center in Kernersville, North Carolina.
Tom was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army, in which he earned several medals.
Tom was preceded in death by both parents, 8 bothers and sisters, special friend Phyllis White and son Benjamin White.
Tom is survived by husband, Billy Rucker, daughter Jennifer Wall, granddaughter Lacy Wall, sisters Dot Edwards and Judy Ann Anthony and brother Rudy White. He is also survived by his dog Cora, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
.
