Willard, Thomas Junior
March 6, 1938 - December 20, 2020
Thomas J. Willard, 82, went home to be with his Lord early Sunday morning, December 20, 2020 at Piney Grove Nursing Home.
Thomas was born on March 6, 1938 in Patrick County, VA to the late George, and Quligy Woods Willard.
Thomas was a retired machinist for many years. He was a member or Wayside Baptist church, where he pastored for many years.
Thomas always believed in being a hard worker in everything that he did, but also enjoyed spending time at car shows, and in the mountains, and being with his loving family.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jane Taylor Willard, and a sister, Pauline Moore.
Thomas is survived by his son, Tommy Willard (Wanda), grandsons, T.J. Willard, Chris Willard, and Michael Willard, and a brother, Billy Willard, along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be a 2:00 PM Funeral Service held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Wayside Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Styers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1PM-2PM Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Wayside Baptist Church, 120 Circle Drive, Walnut Cove, NC, 27052.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Willard family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 NC HWY 65 West
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.