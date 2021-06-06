Huffstetler, Thomasina "Tommie"
February 4, 1944 - June 1, 2021
Thomasina "Tommie" Andrea Huffstetler, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home. Tommie was born on February 4, 1944 in Gaston County to William and Pauline Huffstetler. She worked as a certified nurse anesthetist for over 30 years. She attended church at Unity Church of Winston-Salem. Tommie was a strong woman with a loving heart who had many friends. She also loved to dance and most of all she loved her dog, Stella. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving family includes her dog, Stella; dear friend, Brenda Setzer; two brothers, Philip Michael "Mike" Huffstetler and wife Robbie of Carolina Beach and John William "Bill" Huffstetler of Pittsboro; sister, Paula "Faye" Huffstetler of Pittsboro; niece, Lisa Cooper and her children, Austin and Jayden; and nephew, William Eugene Brookes and his wife Rosie, and their children, Kate and Grace. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.