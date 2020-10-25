Menu
Thurman Jay Smith
1945 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1945
DIED
October 24, 2020
Smith, Thurman Jay

November 3, 1945 - October 24, 2020

Yadkinville- Mr. Thurman Jay Smith of the Forbush Community, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC on November 3, 1945, the 12th child of the late Clyde Clarence and Annie Mozelle Reece Smith. He graduated from Griffith High School in Winston-Salem and Forsyth Technical College with degrees in drafting and engineering. He is a veteran of the US Navy, serving from 1965-1970, where he served as an assault boat Coxswain in Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. Thurman was employed at ITT Grinnell in Kernersville as a piping engineer for many years, also Budd Services, Calvary Baptist Church and Community Care Center all in Winston-Salem. He was married on June 13, 1970 to Kaye Phillips Smith. They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Thurman was a member of Forbush Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Chairman of the Cemetery Committee, and was the teacher in the Children, Youth, and College Sunday School Classes for 40 years. He also coached the church softball team for many years as well as his son's baseball and basketball teams at Forbush Elementary School. In addition to his parents, Thurman was preceded in death by his siblings, Lonnie Leon Smith(1928), Carl Cornelius (Betty) Smith (1990), Thomas Lee (Barbara) Smith (1999), Lillian (Bill) Justice (2000), Faye (Reid) Snyder (2003), Chalma (Leomie) Smith (2008), and James (Odie Lee) Smith (2010), Judy (Andrew) Manuel (2011), Margaret Ann Smith Gilbert (2013), Gail (Nelson) Lee (2017), and Jeanette (Lowell) Huffman (2017). Thurman is survived by his wife, Kaye Phillips Smith; a son Matthew Jay Smith and wife Nicole Carter Smith, precious Granddaughter, Ivy Jane Smith and another grandbaby on the way; sister Doris (Ralph) McDaniel, and brothers-in-law Nelson Lee and Lowell Huffman. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Forbush Baptist Church with Pastor Justin Crouse officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346. The family request that wearing a face mask and social distancing be observed. Memorials may be made to the Forbush Baptist Church General Fund, 3917 Old US 421 Hwy E., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Forbush Baptist Church
Oct
27
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Forbush Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
So sorry for your loss Matty! Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Nicole, and the rest of the family. May God give you'all comfort and strength through this difficult time.
Brandy Mowbray-Hatfield
Friend
October 24, 2020
Kaye, we're so sorry to hear about Thurman's passing, but look forward to the day we will all be reunited for eternity. Love and peace to you and your family.
Bill and Judy Adams Hardy
Acquaintance
October 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I always called him Thurgood. He was a sweetheart.
Paula Cooke
Friend
October 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Jim & Kathy Williams
Kathy Williams
Friend
October 24, 2020
Kaye, so sorry for you loss. Prayers for the family.
Freddie & Shirley Doub
Friend
October 24, 2020