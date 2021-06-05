I remember Tiffany not only as a stylist but as a member of my family. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and welcoming heart. I was in her styling seat when she went into labor with her daughter, Jaylin and have a great connection with Mia as well. Her family and my family have been connected for many years. I love you Tiffany and will miss you here on this earth. I'll see you again my friend.

Saundra Ross Friend June 7, 2021