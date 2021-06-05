Scott, Tiffany Camille
October 26, 1971 - May 28, 2021
Tiffany Scott, 49, transitioned on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center after a brief battle with a rare form of lung cancer. She was born and raised in this city to Wanna K. Scott and the late Harry A. Scott, Jr.
Tiffany was a graduate of West Forsyth High School in 1990, Carolina Beauty School in 2002, and the Health and Style Institute in 2016. She was the owner and operator of "The Next Level Hair Salon and Skin Spa."
Survivors include 2 daughters, Jaylin and Thomia; mother, Wanna K.; sister, Keiya; brothers, James, Carlos, and Christopher; one aunt, and other relatives.
Tiffany will lie in state from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Salem's Reynolda Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Services
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.