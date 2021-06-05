Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tiffany Camille Scott
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
ABOUT
West Forsyth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Scott, Tiffany Camille

October 26, 1971 - May 28, 2021

Tiffany Scott, 49, transitioned on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center after a brief battle with a rare form of lung cancer. She was born and raised in this city to Wanna K. Scott and the late Harry A. Scott, Jr.

Tiffany was a graduate of West Forsyth High School in 1990, Carolina Beauty School in 2002, and the Health and Style Institute in 2016. She was the owner and operator of "The Next Level Hair Salon and Skin Spa."

Survivors include 2 daughters, Jaylin and Thomia; mother, Wanna K.; sister, Keiya; brothers, James, Carlos, and Christopher; one aunt, and other relatives.

Tiffany will lie in state from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Salem's Reynolda Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Services

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
My condolences to the Scott family. I will be praying for comfort. Tiffany wi trube missed. God Bless
Cheryle Young
Friend
June 7, 2021
I remember Tiffany not only as a stylist but as a member of my family. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and welcoming heart. I was in her styling seat when she went into labor with her daughter, Jaylin and have a great connection with Mia as well. Her family and my family have been connected for many years. I love you Tiffany and will miss you here on this earth. I'll see you again my friend.
Saundra Ross
Friend
June 7, 2021
My condolences to you and your family
Regina Powell
Friend
June 6, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tida Williams
Friend
June 6, 2021
Tida Williams
June 6, 2021
My prayers to the family as you go through this difficult time. This isn´t just a time to be mourn but a time to rejoice that she is no longer in pain. She may not be here physically but her spirit will always be with y´all!
Jasmine B
Family
June 6, 2021
Cilla prissy Mikey Holbrook
June 6, 2021
Praying for the family of Ms. Tiffany Scott
Lolita Armstrong
Friend
June 5, 2021
To the Scott Family, When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.
Eleanor King
Friend
June 5, 2021
I know words can't take away the hurt you're feeling ,but I want you know how much I care. Sending you love and strenght in this time of loss
Shirley Imes
Friend
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results