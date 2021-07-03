Gordon, Timothy Ray
May 23, 1960 - July 1, 2021
Mr. Timothy "Tim" Ray Gordon, 61, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born on May 23, 1960, in Forsyth County to the late Claude Robert Gordon and Lelia Hester Marshall Gordon. He was a member of Old Town Baptist Church Special Ministry. He loved the Lord and never met a stranger. To know him was to love him and his sweet smile. He attended school in Stokes County for Special Needs. He was employed at Burger King at North-Point and made employee of the month. After that he worked at Wendy's in Clemmons. In addition, he attended the Enrichment Center. Tim spent at Independence Road Group Home for the last 17 years. He enjoyed dressing up and attending the prom with Lisa; both are now in heaven. In addition to his parents, Tim is preceded in death by his grandmother, Sarah Marshall; brother, Robert "Bud" Gordon; sister, Magdalene Gordon Prince; and the love of his life, Lisa Anderson. Tim leaves behind his brother, Douglas Gordon (Karen) and sister, Peggy Manuel (L.H.), with whom he made his home when his mother died, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Doug Rights and Bro. Billy High officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 PM, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springwell Network Inc, attention Independence Group Home, 3820 North Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC, 27105 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC, 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 3, 2021.